The collision, which happened on Market Street, was reported in the early hours of this morning (July 17).

Emergency services rushed to the scene, following reports that a Yamaha electric scooter carrying at least three teenagers had crashed into a street sign near the Tesco superstore.

The scooter is believed to have been travelling around a right-hand bend when the incident happened.

One of the riders - a 15-year-old boy - suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

The road was cordoned off earlier today as collision investigators examined the scene. As police appeal for witnesses, here are five pictures from the scene -

1 . Hemsworth crash A teenager has been killed in a collision involving an electric scooter in Hemsworth. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Hemsworth crash The incident occurred at 1.21am on July 17 when a Yamaha electric scooter crashed into a street sign while travelling around a right-hand bend. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Hemsworth crash The scooter, which West Yorkshire Police believe was carrying at least three teenagers, was riding on Market Street near the Tesco superstore when the crash happened. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Hemsworth crash Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and found a 15-year-old local boy who had suffered serious head injuries. He was transported to the hospital but sadly died a short time later from his injuries. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Hemsworth crash Two other boys, aged 15 and 16, who were believed to have been on the scooter at the time of the accident, have been arrested in connection with the incident. A full road closure was implemented for recovery efforts and investigative work. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales