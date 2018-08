Have your say

A major Leeds city centre road is currently closed due to a 'police incident' causing congestion for motorists.

Swinegate is closed in both directions from Sovereign Street while the police deal with an incident.

Police were called at 11.18am and motorists are reporting built up traffic in the area.

The incident is thought to be unrelated to the ongoing police incident on nearby Calls Lane.

For all the breaking incidents in Leeds - join the YEP's new Facebook group here.