Leeds coffee shop to sell vegan doughnuts with Piers Morgan's face on for charity

A coffee and doughnut shop in Leeds will be selling a vegan sweet treat with a picture of TV presenter Piers Morgan's angry face on to raise money for charity.

Owners of Kirkstall-based Temple Coffee and Donuts Nadine Oxley and Simon Erl believe the press attention given to the Good Morning Britain host and media personality after he declared his hate for Greggs' new vegan sausage rolls was 'ridiculous' - so came up with the idea to try and turn the negative press into a positive.

The vegan confectionery, which will be filled with their best selling vanilla galaxy glaze, will be on sale tomorrow (Saturday, January 19) at their store in Burley Court, Kirkstall and will cost £3.50.

All money raised, not just the profit, will be donated to children's charity Unicef.

Nadine and Simon said: "We thought it was ridiculous the amount of press that was given to someone for not liking a sausage roll.

Temple Coffee and Donuts told followers about the promotion alongside this picturet on social media site Instagram

"Vegan or not it’s such a waste of valuable media coverage when there’s so much more important things going on in the world.

"We thought seeing as he’s caused such a stir over something so stupid that we would try and flip the negative and turn it in to a positive if we could."

There will be 100 of the tasty snacks on sale between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Writing on their Instagram page, Temple Coffee and Donuts said: "So, we all know this moron has kicked up a fuss about vegan sausage rolls and somehow managed to make front page news with it.

"We don’t know about you, but we find it very sad that crying about sausage rolls takes the focus off the real tragedies that are happening in the world.

"So on Saturday we are selling the Piers VEGAN donut as a charity donut - ALL of the money will go to @unicef_uk, let’s eat his stupid face and remember what’s important."