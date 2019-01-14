Ten weird objects on display in Leeds museums

Leeds is home to some weird and wonderful objects.
Here are a selection of ten of the best to be found in museums across the city:
1. 100-year-old biscuit, Leeds Discovery Centre
Extraordinarily well-preserved, this century-old biscuit carries a poignant festive message from the front lines of the First World War. Sent from the trenches in 1914, it survives still tucked in its original wrapper.
An ashtray made from a crocodiles head and a stuffed mongoose are among a bizarre collection of objects stored in Leeds after being taken from would-be smugglers. They were were mainly found during raids and by UK customs officers
A puzzling pub peculiarity, this dainty-looking jug was once a popular way for landlords to keep their punters entertained. This particular jug was made by the famous Leeds Pottery and dates from around 1800.
Measuring around a metre across, this gigantic wasp nest has been creating quite a buzz. On loan from Manchester Museum, the huge nest is split into a number of pieces, showcasing the incredibly intricate structure within.