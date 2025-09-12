Students living in Leeds flats that could house asylum seekers surprised by proposals

Students speak out after proposals to turn accommodation into housing for asylum seekers | SWNS

Students living in a block of flats in Leeds have spoken out after plans emerged to possibly turn their accommodation into a hostel to house asylum seekers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office has applied to use the 247-bedroom, three-storey 1970s block of flats named Mary Morris House in Headingley to house migrants.

The move has come as a surprise to locals and university students living in the accommodation, who were completely unaware of the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics suggested that targeting a student building was a way of avoiding the full scrutiny that would be expected if a full planning application was lodged.

On Thursday, two security guards were stationed outside the block as a handful of students came in and out, some arriving for the start of term later this month.

A number of them said they'd not been told about the proposals and were concerned about what it could mean for their homes.

William Lailey / SWNS

Dave Bijunarayam, 25, said: "We haven't received any emails or anything like that. They should be telling us this kind of information ASAP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have the right to know everything that's going to happen here. We're the tenants.

"Information has to be shared. But this is the first time I'm hearing this. It's quite a surprise."

Dave graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a masters degree in business administration last year, but chose to renew his tenancy because he felt at home.

He said: "This is one of the best accommodations that students can afford. If it turns into a home for asylum seekers, what are students going to do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I live in a five-bedroom apartment with one bathroom. It costs £496 per month."

William Lailey / SWNS

The property on Shire Oak Road has room for up to 247 students across 45 flats.

The Home Office has applied for what is known as a certificate of proposed lawful development - which would allow the change of use without going through the full planning process.

That issue sparked a row at Leeds City Council this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tory councillor Andrew Carter claimed the Home Office was using the process to "deny public consultation" as well as "the proper scrutiny and planning process".

But Labour's Jonathan Pryor, whose ward covers Headingley, said "this isn't something that's happening imminently".

A decision is expected in October.

William Lailey / SWNS

Peter Kharthangma, 27, who lives in a shared flat with six bedrooms, was also surprised to hear about the plans.

He said: "I would be concerned about that. It's a nice place to live. I'll have to check my emails."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postgraduate student Iatiak Mohammed, 30, is studying for a masters in law at Leeds Beckett University, but did not know about the Home Office's intentions.

He said: "I've lived here for a week. No one has told us anything about this."

Read More Government proposes Headingley student block for asylum seeker accommodation

Joseph Ekwegh, 31, who previously lived in the building, was visiting a friend.

The former finance student said: "My personal opinion is that it should stay the way it is - as student accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand that they want to house asylum seekers, but there are concerns and I believe those concerns should be taken seriously.

"Students have paid for this accommodation. They deserve to be here without having to be concerned about what's going on.

"Asylum seekers should be housed, but the question of where should be up for debate."

One student had only moved into the accommodation a day earlier ahead of his second year studying maths at the University of Leeds. He had no idea about the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I'd be upset if I got kicked out, but if it doesn't affect my tenancy then it's not an issue."

William Lailey / SWNS

Megan Owen, 42, who lives nearby, said: "I don't think it's an issue, unless students have been told they can live there and then are getting moved out at the last minute."

Some students were more relaxed about the idea, including Laith Lazmi who has lived in the building for three years.

She said: "I first heard about it via email this morning and I'm fine with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm about to start work with helping refugees access education, it's something I'm quite passionate about."

Another woman said: "Asylum seekers should have good, healthy and safe accommodation. There are a billion other places for students in Leeds."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are continuing to work closely with stakeholders across the country, including other government departments and local authorities, to fulfil our statutory obligations and deliver our commitments to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation, and end the use of asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament.

"We will continue to work with partners across all regions and nations of the UK to manage the use of asylum accommodation responsibly."