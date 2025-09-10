Student flats in Leeds could soon be used to house asylum seekers under new plans submitted by the Home Office.

Mary Morris House, on Shire Oak Road, Headingley, has been earmarked for those seeking refuge in the proposals currently under review by Leeds City Council.

The building, currently home to fee-paying students, is part of a wider effort to reduce the Government’s reliance on hotel accommodation.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Leeds is a welcoming city which has been built on the values of tolerance, unity and respect for one another and we remain committed to upholding those values.

“We hope the announcement of these details today will reassure local residents that we will be engaging fully with them with regard to the Home Office’s proposals for Mary Morris House.”

A planning submission has been lodged with the city council seeking a Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development - a legal document that confirms a change in use is allowed without requiring full planning permission.

The application is part of a wider national strategy by the Home Office and not a council-led initiative.

Local residents’ groups have been notified about the potential change, and further community engagement is expected in the coming weeks.

A decision is expected in October.

While the building remains in use as student housing for now, the application marks a potential shift in how former student blocks across the UK could be repurposed to support asylum accommodation.