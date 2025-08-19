Residents are being urged to have their say as ‘disruptive’ plans to close this Leeds post office for building work draw closer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rookwood Post Office, at 532 York Road LS9 0HH, is proposed to close from the evening of Wednesday August 27 until noon on Friday 26 September for extensive building works.

Nearby Post Offices at Osmondthorpe, Nowell Avenue and Compton Road will remain open for their regular hours during this period. Posters alerting customers to the closure will be displayed within the Rookwood branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can find more details at postofficeviews.co.uk and respond via email to [email protected], write to FREEPOST Your Comments, or call 03452 660115.

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill councillors Luke Farley, Asghar Khan and Nkele Manaka are calling for residents to respond.

Councillor Luke Farley (Labour, Burmantofts and Richmond Hill) said: “All of our post offices are important services within our community, and the Rookwood Post Office is no different. While we understand the need for building work to take place, we know that the closure will be disruptive to many of our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d therefore like to encourage residents to respond to the consultation so that the Post Office is aware of any issues that the closure will cause, or if any accessibility needs can be taken into account when completing the refurbishment.”