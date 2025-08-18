Drew and Isobel Dodds have been married for 63 years - and now he is walking to raise money for Alzheimer’s. | Submitted

They first locked eyes on a crowded dancefloor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew Dodds always knew his future wife Isobel was a “wee smasher” - and 63 years on, he still thinks exactly the same.

Their devotion to dance has seen them quickstep their way everywhere from boardwalks to Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 86, Mr Dodds spends his days caring for his beloved wife, whose once-effortless rhythm has since been slowed by the cruel grip of Alzheimer’s.

The illness might have taken her memory, her spatial awareness, and her mobility, but not the deep bond they forged all those years ago.

Now he is the driving force behind a fundraising campaign for Alzheimer’s research in honour of his wife.

Six Rotary Clubs across Leeds have organised a sponsored walk to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 31 people are invited to join Aireborough, Calverley, Headingley, Leeds, Leeds White Rose and Roundhay Rotary Clubs as they embark on a 5km walk from around Temple Newsam.

According to Drew, the impact the illness has had has been a “shock” for their family.

Drew’s idea to organise a Rotary Club sponsored walk to raise money to support Alzheimer’s Research UK began last year.

In just three months, Headingley Rotary Club connected with other Rotary Clubs in Leeds to plan the walk. Participants, aged from 9 to ninety raised £13,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the largest amount that has ever been raised for the charity through small donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day itself, the weather did not stay on the side of the walkers however this did not dampen anyone’s spirits. As all adorned bright Alzheimer’s Research UK t-shirts, Drew described the scene as a “moving sea of orange”.

Drew and Isobel’s daughter Cally added: “It was really wonderful to see everyone, and uplifting too.”

This year, the six Rotary Clubs aim to raise even more money to help Alzheimer’s Research UK and over 100 people have already signed up to take part, including Drew, his two daughters and their children.

The walk will officially start at noon at Temple Newsam.

Before then, there will be music from local musician Jessica Frost and an appearance from Lord Mayor Dan Cohen to support the walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alzheimer’s Research UK is supporting the Rotary Clubs make the sponsored walk possible. The charity hopes that the money raised will help progress Alzheimer’s treatment research.

Fiona Burrell, Relationships Manager at Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We’re so grateful to The Leeds Rotary Clubs coming together to support Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both.

“Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us get closer to a cure for people with dementia and their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish The Leeds Rotary Clubs the best of luck with the event and ask you to stand with the charity by taking part.”

Anyone who wishes to sign up for the sponsored walk can do so by visiting the challenge’s Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sponsored-5km-walk-in-support-of-alzheimers-research-uk-tickets-1319836038119?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Sign ups cost £12 and include a t-shirt and a medal for completing the walk.

To support the sponsored walk and donate to the collective fundraiser visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/leedsrotarywalk2025