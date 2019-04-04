Harrogate Monopoly could send players to LEEDS instead of jail

Have your say

The new Harrogate Monopoly board could send players to Leeds instead of jail.

Residents from the North Yorkshire town suggested to the game makers that going to Leeds would be a worse punishment than the jail.

More than 1,400 suggestions were made to the Monopoly bosses during the month-long consultation process - including the controversial visit to our city instead of prison.

There is still time for residents of the spa town to make more suggestions, as the polls do not close until Saturday, April 27.

The new Harrogate monopoly board was announced on Thursday, March 28 after beating 49 other places across the UK to bag it's own Monopoly board game.

However, Leeds got its own Monopoly board exactly 30 years before Harrogate - with the first one being printed in 1989 by local Leeds firm Waddingtons.

However, only 250 of the special edition game were ever printed.

Another version of the Leeds monopoly was made in 2008

It includes classic Leeds landmarks like Millenium Square, Temple Newsam and Kirkgate Market.

The Harrogate Monopoly board goes on sale in October.

