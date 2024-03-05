Harold Street fire: Leeds man 'lost everything in blaze' say neighbours as they help to rebuild

The neighbours of a Leeds man who “lost everything in a blaze” are hoping to get him back on his feet.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th Mar 2024, 19:23 GMT
The huge fire, that broke out on Harold Street, Hyde Park, in the early hours of this morning (March 5), engulfed three floors of a terraced house including the basement.

The fire broke out at a house on Harold Street, Leeds, on March 5. Photo: Tony Johnson.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a man had to be taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Pictures taken at the scene showed the severity of the destruction, with the front of the building entirely blackened by the flames.

Now, his neighbours have launched a fundraiser to help him rebuild after the incident.

Pictures taken at the scene showed the extent of the damage. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Ellie Cammidge, who is behind the GoFundMe page, said: “In the early hours of this morning our elderly next door neighbour’s house was set ablaze.

“Unfortunately he has lost everything in the blaze. All his clothing, food, home and valuable possessions he has collected over the years are gone in the matter of minutes.

“As you can imagine, as neighbours this is devastating to see so we would like to raise some money to help him get back on his feet and buy him some essentials to get by during this difficult time.”

To donate, go to Ellie’s GoFundMe page.

