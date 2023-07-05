Harehills Avenue fire: Police discover cannabis farm at Leeds house after blaze at neighbouring property
Police have issued a statement following a fire at a house in Leeds.
Emergency crews were in attendance at the home on Harehills Avenue yesterday evening (Tuesday).
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious and was caused by an electrical fault.
However, while at the scene officers did find a cannabis grow in the neighbouring property which was not linked to the fire.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and remains in custody.