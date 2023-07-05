Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harehills Avenue fire: Police discover cannabis farm at Leeds house after blaze at neighbouring property

Police have issued a statement following a fire at a house in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Emergency crews were in attendance at the home on Harehills Avenue yesterday evening (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious and was caused by an electrical fault.

However, while at the scene officers did find a cannabis grow in the neighbouring property which was not linked to the fire.

Police have confirmed the cause of the fire in HarehillsPolice have confirmed the cause of the fire in Harehills
A man has been arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and remains in custody.

