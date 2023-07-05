Harehills Avenue fire: Police and firefighters investigate as blaze rips through Leeds house
Police and firefighters are investigating after a blaze ripped through a house in Leeds.
Firefighters were called to the property on Harehills Avenue on Tuesday evening. Pictures taken this morning show extensive damage to the terraced home, which backs onto Brookfield Avenue. The roof of the porch has collapsed, with major damage to the front door.
Two police cars and a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) vehicle were at the scene this morning to investigate the fire.
West Yorkshire Police and WYFRS have been approached for a statement.