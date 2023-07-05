Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Harehills Avenue fire: Police and firefighters investigate as blaze rips through Leeds house

Police and firefighters are investigating after a blaze ripped through a house in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters were called to the property on Harehills Avenue on Tuesday evening. Pictures taken this morning show extensive damage to the terraced home, which backs onto Brookfield Avenue. The roof of the porch has collapsed, with major damage to the front door.

Two police cars and a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) vehicle were at the scene this morning to investigate the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police and WYFRS have been approached for a statement.

Police and firefighters in Harehills Avenue, Leeds, following a fire on Tuesday eveningPolice and firefighters in Harehills Avenue, Leeds, following a fire on Tuesday evening
Police and firefighters in Harehills Avenue, Leeds, following a fire on Tuesday evening