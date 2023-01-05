Hand grenade probe: Police release update on discovery at Leeds house
An object, believed to be a hand grenade, was found by police in Leeds today.
The discovery was made at 12.55pm today (January 5) when officers executed a warrant at an address in Seacroft in east Leeds.
A cordon was put in place and road closures were made at the junction of Ramshead Approach and Ramshead Drive, as well as Ramshead Drive and Eastdean Road.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said the object had now been examined and established that the item posed no threat.
“Police cordons have now been lifted and the incident has safely concluded,” the statement added.