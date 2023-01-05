The discovery was made at 12.55pm today (January 5) when officers executed a warrant at an address in Seacroft in east Leeds.

A cordon was put in place and road closures were made at the junction of Ramshead Approach and Ramshead Drive, as well as Ramshead Drive and Eastdean Road.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said the object had now been examined and established that the item posed no threat.

An object believed to be a hand grenade was found by police officers in Leeds today.