Greengates incident: Live updates as residents evacuated from flats near Calverley in Leeds
Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in Greengates near Calverley.
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 12:10
Armed police at scene
Our reporter Emma Ryan has been told that armed police are involved in the response to this incident.
West Yorkshire Fire Service is also involved, with a fire engine reportedly among the first emergency service vehicles to have arrived this morning.
‘I just heard a lot of banging’
A neighbour has told our reporter that the man at the centre of the incident is refusing to leave his flat which is situated just off New Line. The man has lived there for around 18 months.
The neighbour said he heard banging sounds and then a police car turned up a short time later. He said nearby flats were evacuated and he’s been unable to return to his property since around 7.30am.
The neighbour said: “I just heard a lot of banging. The next minute a cop car just pulled up. It was a bit of a surprise. Everyone’s been evacuated.”
Reporter on the scene
Our reporter Emma Ryan is at the scene. She says the incident started around 7am when residents were evacuated from neighbouring flats.
There’s a cordon in place on New Line. It stretches from the junction with Ravenscliffe Road to Redcar Road, with some side streets also closed off.
Two ambulances and a police support unit can be seen from outside the cordon near to Ravenscliffe Road. Police are instructing vehicles to turn around and travel via Thornbury or Guiseley instead. Nobody on foot is being allowed to pass through the cordon.
West Yorkshire Police statement
West Yorkshire Police have issued this statement:
“Police are currently outside an address in New Line, Greengates, Bradford, where a man is refusing to leave the property.
“Road closures are in place around the scene while officers work to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”
