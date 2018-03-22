Get a taste of the countryside as rural Yorkshire comes to Leeds

Families in the city can get a taste of country life as the second Upper Nidderdale celebration comes to Leeds.

The Upper Nidderdale in the City event will be held at Kirkstall Abbey on Saturday, April 7 and will include a petting zoo with llamas and alpacas, willow weaving, tractors, climbing wall, wool felting, foraging walks – and even the chance to learn how to milk a cow.

The event aims to highlight everything Upper Nidderdale has to offer and encourage visitors to the area, which is part of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Beauty.

Read: Family-friendly events in Yorkshire this Easter

Iain Mann, Scheme Manager at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, said: “Our Upper Nidderdale in the City event is all about showing people who live in Leeds the wide range of things that happen in a rural area like Nidderdale – it’s only 25 miles from Kirkstall Abbey to Pateley Bridge but they are very different places!

“We hope that by bringing a bit of what is special about Upper Nidderdale to Leeds, people will get more of an understanding of the area and want to come and have a look for themselves.”

Read: Remember these buskers on the streets of Leeds city centre?

Other activities at the family fun day include stone masonry demonstrations, bee keeping advice, brass band performances and birds of prey. Ice cream and refreshments will also be available.

The event is free and runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, April 7.