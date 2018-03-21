Remember these buskers on the streets of Leeds city centre?

Have your say

One of the most striking things about the centre of Leeds city centre is the number of buskers around.

On a glorious day there seems to be one literally on every street corner.

And your YEP has trawled our archive to bring you some faces who have entertained shoppers over the years.

* Leeds musician Jonny Walker who busked in cities all over the UK has passed away suddenly.

The 37-year-old was a well-known face on the city’s music scene.

The father-of-two spent three days in high-dependency care at Leeds General Infirmary before his death was announced this month.

