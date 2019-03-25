Gary McAllister attack 'not linked' to four other 'assaults' in Leeds

Police have denied that Leeds United legend Gary McAllister's assailant is suspected of attacking four other people on the same night.

The 54-year-old from Tadcaster, who is currently assistant manager of Glasgow Rangers, was injured after being punched on Call Lane in the early hours of Sunday while waiting for a taxi.

The Scot's former Whites team-mate Dominic Matteo has since claimed that McAllister was attacked by an American man wearing a knuckle-duster who had also assaulted four other people, including two women, on the same night.

However, West Yorkshire Police have said they are still obtaining details from McAllister and are not linking the beating to any other crimes.

Matteo had said:-

“The attack was totally unprovoked and very vicious. Gary was hospitalised, he lost three teeth in the attack and had plastic surgery on his lip needing 12 stitches. The attacker is thought to be American, and due to the severity of the injuries may have been wearing a ‘knuckle duster’ or similar. Can you please share, if you know anything, or may know someone who may have seen or know anything that can help find this cowardly p**** please contact West Yorkshire Police.”

McAllister was with his wife at the time, and the couple had been for dinner in Leeds after watching a Liverpool Legends match at Anfield.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are investigating an assault that occurred in Call Lane in Leeds city centre at about 4am yesterday. The initial report was that a man, aged in his 50s, was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment. We are currently arranging to speak to the victim to take fuller details of the incident and will be progressing the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

McAllister played six seasons with Leeds United, leaving for Coventry City in 1996. He returned to Elland Road to replace Dennis Wise as manager in 2008, but lasted less than a year in the job.