Gary McAllister lost teeth in unprovoked 'knuckle duster' attack reveals former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has issued a plea for information to help track down the attacker who punched Gary McAllister over the weekend.

The centre-back and fellow Scot made a Facebook appeal after McAllister was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning in Call Lane while waiting for a taxi.

He wrote: “The attack was totally unprovoked and very vicious. Gary was hospitalised, he lost three teeth in the attack and had plastic surgery on his lip needing 12 stitches.

“The attacker is thought to be American, and due to the severity of the injuries may have been wearing a ‘knuckle duster’ or similar.”

Matteo also claimed that the man hospitalised four other people, including two women, in a streak of violence.

The 44-year-old added: “Can you please share, if you know anything, or may know someone who may have seen or know anything that can help find this cowardly p**** please contact West Yorkshire Police.”

McAllister, 53, was waiting for a taxi with his wife in the early hours of the morning when he was set upon.

He and his wife had been into Leeds for dinner after having watched the Liverpool Legends match at Anfield, according to The Sun.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are investigating an assault that occurred in Call Lane in Leeds city centre at about 4am yesterday (24/3).

“The initial report was that a man, aged in his 50s, was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We are currently arranging to speak to the victim to take fuller details of the incident and will be progressing the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting crime reference 13190152147.