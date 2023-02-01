The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital after the incident yesterday (January 31). The motorbike was travelling on Fryston Road when it collided with a pedestrian before making off towards Wheldon Road and enquiries have suggested there were two riders on the motorbike.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in The Square, Castleford. The incident occurred around 6.30pm yesterday evening (31/01), when a motorbike travelling on Fryston Road collided with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her thirties, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The motorbike made off towards Wheldon Road and enquiries suggest there were two riders on the motorbike. Officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

The motorbike was travelling on Fryston Road when it collided with a pedestrian before making off towards Wheldon Road. Image: Google Street View