Caught on camera in Leeds: 17 people police need to speak to urgently

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
1 hour ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 6:22am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

Photo: WYP

2. Assault

Image LD3922 refers to an assault on January 6.

Photo: WYP

3. Public order

Image LD3933 refers to a public order on January 18.

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop

Image LD3932 refers to a theft from shop on January 24.

Photo: WYP

