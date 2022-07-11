Francis Gavan: Police issue urgent appeal in search for missing West Yorkshire 12-year-old

Police are appealing for information on Francis Gavan, who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:10 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:13 pm

Francis is 12 and was last seen in Batley.

He is described as being around 4ft 6ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing an all-black tracksuit and black trainers.

Francis is 12 and was last seen in Batley. Picture: WYP/Simon Hulme.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Kirklees on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1021 of July 9.

