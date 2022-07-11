Francis is 12 and was last seen in Batley.
Read More
Read MoreAbi Fisher: Tributes pour in for 'wonderful and kind' West Yorkshire teacher aft...
He is described as being around 4ft 6ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing an all-black tracksuit and black trainers.
There are concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Kirklees on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 1021 of July 9.