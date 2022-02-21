Four adults and two dogs trapped in three storey Allerton Bywater house due to flooding

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater shortly before 7am.

The occupants had been trapped inside the three story house by flood water, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater shortly before 7am.

They were rescued by specialist water rescue teams using powered boats.

Crews attended from Rothwell, Bingley and Rastrick.