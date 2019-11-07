First look inside poo-powered The Number Two Tavern pub in Leeds

The temporary boozer is located on the courtyard level of The Light, on The Headrow

The Number Two Tavern has been set up on the courtyard level of The Light and is powered entirely using Poo Power.

Poo Power is a source of energy, generated by gases released during the treatment of wastewater and sewage.

Water companies such as Yorkshire Water are increasingly using these gases to power machinery needed to treat wastewater and sewage.

Ben Roach, director of waste water at Yorkshire Water, sat on a toilet at The Number Two tavern

The poo-powered pub has been launched to encourage companies in Leeds to embrace Poo Power as a renewable source of electricity, reducing costs and their carbon footprint.

Pictures show a toilet pub sign and a life-sized toilet inside the pub, where visitors can take a selfie while they enjoy a pint.

The pub will open for three days, from Thursday until Saturday, to encourage a conversation around climate change and renewable energy.

The world's first poo-powered pub launched in Leeds today