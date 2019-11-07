First look inside poo-powered The Number Two Tavern pub in Leeds
Yorkshire Water has launched the world's first poo-powered pub in Leeds today.
The Number Two Tavern has been set up on the courtyard level of The Light and is powered entirely using Poo Power.
Poo Power is a source of energy, generated by gases released during the treatment of wastewater and sewage.
Water companies such as Yorkshire Water are increasingly using these gases to power machinery needed to treat wastewater and sewage.
The poo-powered pub has been launched to encourage companies in Leeds to embrace Poo Power as a renewable source of electricity, reducing costs and their carbon footprint.
Pictures show a toilet pub sign and a life-sized toilet inside the pub, where visitors can take a selfie while they enjoy a pint.
The pub will open for three days, from Thursday until Saturday, to encourage a conversation around climate change and renewable energy.