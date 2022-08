The fire took hold on an area of grassland on Ings Lane, off Newton Lane, in Ledston, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It measured approximately the “size of two football pitches”, the service added.

Firefighters were called to Ings Lane, off Newtlon Lane, pictured, in Ledston, Castleford.

Four fire engines were called to the incident at about 2.30pm today (Sunday, August 7).

They extinguished the blaze.