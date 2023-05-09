Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
34 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Fire crews rush to residential Leeds area after smoke seen 'billowing' from two homes in Burley

Fire crews were rushed to a residential area in Leeds after smoke was seen “billowing” from two properties.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th May 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:51 BST

Residents in Burley said that five or six fire engines responded to a fire at two properties at the junction of Burley Lodge Road and Kelsall Terrace last night (Monday).

One neighbour, Muhammed Javed, said that he first noticed smoke coming from one of the properties at 11.45pm. He said: “It quickly turned into a lot of smoke. I heard a lot of noise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The fire engines came after about 10 minutes. They were really quick.”

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Burley Lodge Road late on Monday night.Fire crews were called to the blaze on Burley Lodge Road late on Monday night.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on Burley Lodge Road late on Monday night.

He said that a lot of people were in the street, adding: “I was really worried about people’s safety because there was so many fire engines. I couldn’t get any information on if there was any people inside.”

Mr Javed captured footage of fire crews dealing with the fire, which you can view above.

Other residents said that smoke was “billowing” from the properties and that fire crews used a battering ram to get through the door of one of the homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Javed added that emergency crews had left the scene by 2am in the morning.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have been approached for a statement.

Related topics:LeedsResidents