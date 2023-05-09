Residents in Burley said that five or six fire engines responded to a fire at two properties at the junction of Burley Lodge Road and Kelsall Terrace last night (Monday).

One neighbour, Muhammed Javed, said that he first noticed smoke coming from one of the properties at 11.45pm. He said: “It quickly turned into a lot of smoke. I heard a lot of noise.

"The fire engines came after about 10 minutes. They were really quick.”

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Burley Lodge Road late on Monday night.

He said that a lot of people were in the street, adding: “I was really worried about people’s safety because there was so many fire engines. I couldn’t get any information on if there was any people inside.”

Mr Javed captured footage of fire crews dealing with the fire, which you can view above.

Other residents said that smoke was “billowing” from the properties and that fire crews used a battering ram to get through the door of one of the homes.

Mr Javed added that emergency crews had left the scene by 2am in the morning.