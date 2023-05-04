The man, who neighbours said lived alone and was a “car enthusiast”, died on Tuesday (May 2), police confirmed today, after emergency services were called to his address on Acre Crescent, in Middleton.

Residents said that the road was cordoned off by police while ambulance and fire crews assisted.

Now in a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Monday 2 May at 6pm, fire crews from Hunslet were called to Acre Crescent, Middleton, Leeds, where they released a casualty from the underside of a vehicle. Crews returned to station just after 7pm.”

Emergency crews were called to Acre Crescent on Tuesday afternoon after a man became trapped underneath a car on his driveway.

Neighbours said they saw a 4x4 vehicle being towed away and that the road had been reopened by 11pm.

Tributes were also paid to the man this morning (Thursday). One neighbour said: “He was a brilliant guy. He would do anything for anyone. He’d lived here for years.”

Another neighbour, called Russ, added: “It was surprising and a shock for something like that to happen so close to home.”

Other neighbours said that he was a private person who lived on his own. One added: “He kept himself to himself.”