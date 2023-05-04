Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Shock as Leeds neighbours pay tribute to 'car enthusiast' after death in Middleton driveway tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a Leeds “car enthusiast” who neighbours say tragically died on his driveway.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th May 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:24 BST

Police confirmed the man died on Tuesday (May 2) afternoon, after emergency services were called to his address on Acre Crescent, in Middleton.

And neighbours have today spoken to the Yorkshire Evening Post and paid tribute to the “brilliant guy” following his death.

They said that the man, a keen car enthusiast, died while working on a car on his driveway. One neighbour said: “He was a brilliant guy. He would do anything for anyone. He’d lived here for years.”

The incident happened on a driveway in Acre Crescent, in Middleton, Leeds.The incident happened on a driveway in Acre Crescent, in Middleton, Leeds.
Neighbours said emergency crews arrived at around 5.30pm and that police cordoned off the area and told residents that there had been an “accident”.

They said they saw a 4x4 vehicle being towed away.

Emergency crews had left the area and the road was reopened by 11pm, they said.

One neighbour, called Russ, added: “It was surprising and a shock for something like that to happen so close to home.”

Other neighbours said that he was a private person who lived on his own. One added: “He kept himself to himself.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 5.55pm [on Tuesday], police were called to Acre Crescent, Middleton, where a man had been found dead. There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."

