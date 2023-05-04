Police confirmed the man died on Tuesday (May 2) afternoon, after emergency services were called to his address on Acre Crescent, in Middleton.

And neighbours have today spoken to the Yorkshire Evening Post and paid tribute to the “brilliant guy” following his death.

They said that the man, a keen car enthusiast, died while working on a car on his driveway. One neighbour said: “He was a brilliant guy. He would do anything for anyone. He’d lived here for years.”

The incident happened on a driveway in Acre Crescent, in Middleton, Leeds.

Neighbours said emergency crews arrived at around 5.30pm and that police cordoned off the area and told residents that there had been an “accident”.

They said they saw a 4x4 vehicle being towed away.

Emergency crews had left the area and the road was reopened by 11pm, they said.

One neighbour, called Russ, added: “It was surprising and a shock for something like that to happen so close to home.”

Other neighbours said that he was a private person who lived on his own. One added: “He kept himself to himself.”