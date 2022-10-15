Journalist Rebekah McFadden has shared this account of what she has seen tonight:

I walked out of the O2 Academy and immediately started smelling smoke, but was not sure where it was coming from. I was on my way to bus stop and my usual route is right through Millennium Square. I saw the building on fire.

The police taped off the area but we were all still allowed to be there. Crowds of people were coming out of the restaurants and bars nearby.

After hanging around for 20 minutes or so, it continued to go up in flames and you could tell more fire engines were being called to the area. I couldn’t hang around too long because they ended up kicking everyone out of Millennium Square completely as they said they needed to bring fire engines through there.