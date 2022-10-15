Leeds city centre fire: Firefighters remain at Leonardo Building as investigation into cause begins - live updates
Firefighters are continuing to work at the scene of a huge blaze in Leeds city centre.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at the Leonardo Building in Cookridge Street at around 7.45pm on Saturday night.
Video and pictures quickly emerged of flames engulfing the building which was undergoing redevelopment and unoccupied at the time.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates throughout the day.
Firefighters tackle huge Leeds city centre blaze
Key Events
How the scene looks this morning
Our photographer Simon Hulme has been to the scene this morning:
Video and pictures show the aftermath of huge blaze at derelict building
These pictures and videos show the aftermath of the devastating fire at a disused building in Leeds city centre.
New footage of fire
This footage shot by Mark Bickerdike shows the fire at its height last night.
City centre blaze ‘scaled down significantly'
Huge blaze at in Leeds city centre 'scaled down significantly' by fire crews
The huge fire in Leeds city centre which broke out on Saturday night has been scaled down significantly, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has said.
Fire service provides update about the blaze
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said this morning that crews will be on site for most of the day (Sunday).
He said: “We will have two pumps in attendance and we will be doing a release this morning, which means we will replace those crews with two other crews.
“The fire is still ongoing, but we have scaled down the incident significantly.
“Fire investigation will start from 9am, so we will probably be on site for the rest of the day.”
Chief executive thanks fire service for their efforts
Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan has expressed his gratitude for the efforts of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and others involved in the emergency response tonight.
Responding to a fire service post on Twitter, he wrote: “Very many thanks for all you are doing with other emergency services teams and @LeedsCC_News colleagues to bring this under control and keep people safe.”
It’s a sentiment that’s been shared by others on social media who remain hopeful that nobody has been hurt and that nearby buildings such as Leeds City Museum have been protected.
Others have written about their sadness over a piece of the city’s history being destroyed. While the extent of the damage won’t be clear until the morning, it seems likely that the Grade II listed Leonardo Building is going to need significant rebuilding work - if it can be salvaged at all.
What is the Hazardous Area Response Team?
Firefighters and police have been joined at the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and members of its Hazardous Area Response Team.
This team is made up of specially trained personnel who provide the ambulance response to major incidents.
Acccording to YAS, the team has 42 members who are equipped to safely locate, stabilise, treat and rescue casualties from dangerous environments such as collapsed buildings or crashed vehicles.
They can provide emergency treatment in precarious rescue operations where patients may be trapped or in places where access is difficult, such as heights, underground or in water.
At this stage, there have been no reports of people trapped inside the building but the team are likely to remain on standby at the scene in case they are needed.
Unconfirmed reports fireworks could be cause
There’s been some suggestion that fireworks might have caused the blaze, although this is unconfirmed at this time.
Reader Daniel Northfield said: “Some witnesses watching it from the Cuthbert [Brodrick pub] said they could hear fireworks being let off shortly before it happened. Not sure if this was a targeted attack or just a set of idiot kids causing havoc.”
Fire investigators will likely be at the scene already speaking to witnesses and starting to build a picture of what has happened even as crews continue the efforts to bring the blaze under control.
For now, the focus will be on bringing the incident to a safe conclusion though and crews are almost certainly going to be working at the scene throughout the night.
Sound of fire crackling captured in video footage
Neil Whitley shared this footage of the blaze. It’s possible to hear the sound of the fire crackling and what may be parts of the building collapsing as the flames rise up.
Dramatic pictures from the scene
Dramatic pictures capture huge city centre blaze as crews battle to bring it under control
This is the scene in Leeds city centre as fire crews battle to bring a huge blaze under control.
‘I immediately starting smelling smoke’ - eyewitness account
Journalist Rebekah McFadden has shared this account of what she has seen tonight:
I walked out of the O2 Academy and immediately started smelling smoke, but was not sure where it was coming from. I was on my way to bus stop and my usual route is right through Millennium Square. I saw the building on fire.
The police taped off the area but we were all still allowed to be there. Crowds of people were coming out of the restaurants and bars nearby.
After hanging around for 20 minutes or so, it continued to go up in flames and you could tell more fire engines were being called to the area. I couldn’t hang around too long because they ended up kicking everyone out of Millennium Square completely as they said they needed to bring fire engines through there.
I went around towards the other side near The Headrow and it was also taped off there. I asked a police officer if he knew what happened and he said he did not know yet, he was still waiting to hear. I also asked if there were people in there working and he said nobody was hurt as far as he knows.