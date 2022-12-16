Police are now appealing for information following the fatal road traffic collision in Ferrybridge at around 4.19pm yesterday (Thursday), close to Junction 41 of the A1 Southbound. The crash involved a Ford Galaxy, a Seat Ateca, a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500, all of which were travelling in the same direction.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Ateca driver, a 47-year-old man, received treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later. A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.”

The motorway was closed in both directions for a number of hours.

The A1 was closed in both directions following the crash on Wednesday evening.