Ferrybridge motorway death: Tragedy as man dies following four-car collision on the A1 near Leeds
A man has died following a four-car collision on the A1 near Leeds.
Police are now appealing for information following the fatal road traffic collision in Ferrybridge at around 4.19pm yesterday (Thursday), close to Junction 41 of the A1 Southbound. The crash involved a Ford Galaxy, a Seat Ateca, a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500, all of which were travelling in the same direction.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Ateca driver, a 47-year-old man, received treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later. A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.”
The motorway was closed in both directions for a number of hours.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 989 of 15 December.