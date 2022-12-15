A1M crash: Live updates as emergency services tackle major collision near Leeds
A major crash has closed part of the A1 near Leeds between J41 and J40.
The A1M in West Yorkshire is closed southbound between J41 (M62) and J40 (Darrington) due to a serious crash. Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance.
National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management. Follow our live blog below for updates.
A1(M) closure: Serious crash leads to southbound closure between M62 and Darrington junctions
Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
We’ll share further updates from police as information is made available.
Road users are being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol as follows:
- Exit the A1M at J41 and proceed onto the M62 eastbound for approx. 2 miles
- Exit the M62 at J33 and at the roundabout, proceed onto the A1 southbound
- Re-join the A1M
National Highways is warning drivers of a closure on the A1(M) southbound between J41 for the M62 and J40 for Darrington. The carriageway has been closed due to a serious crash.