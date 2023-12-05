Hundreds of homes in west Leeds have been left without electricity due to a major power cut.

Northern Powergrid is facing an “unexpected” problem with cables or equipment in the Farnley area, near Pudsey Road. More than 100 homes and businesses in LS13 are affected, and the company is reviewing how long it will take to get power back on.

In an update on its website, Northern Powergrid said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105.

“We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible.”

Properties near Pudsey Road, Farnley, have been hit by a major power cut (Photo by Google/National World)