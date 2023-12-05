Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Farnley power cut: Hundreds of west Leeds homes left without electricity after major outage

Hundreds of homes in west Leeds have been left without electricity due to a major power cut.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 5th Dec 2023, 08:15 GMT
Northern Powergrid is facing an “unexpected” problem with cables or equipment in the Farnley area, near Pudsey Road. More than 100 homes and businesses in LS13 are affected, and the company is reviewing how long it will take to get power back on.

In an update on its website, Northern Powergrid said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105.

“We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible.”

Properties near Pudsey Road, Farnley, have been hit by a major power cut (Photo by Google/National World)Properties near Pudsey Road, Farnley, have been hit by a major power cut (Photo by Google/National World)
Properties near Pudsey Road, Farnley, have been hit by a major power cut (Photo by Google/National World)

It follows a large power cut in Chapel Allerton over the weekend, which left hundreds of homes without electricity for hours. Engineers are still working on the cables and equipment in the Methleys area.

