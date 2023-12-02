Hundreds of homes in a Leeds suburb have been left without electricity following a second power cut in two days.

Properties in the Methleys area of Chapel Allerton were plunged into darkness on Friday evening (December 1) at about 8pm, with power not restored until the early hours of the morning.

A second power outage was reported shortly after 2.45pm today (Saturday). Northern Powergrid said the planned power cut was for safety purposes while engineers work in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Homes in the Methleys area of Chapel Allerton have been hit by a second power cut in two days (Photo by National World)

The power outage has hit around 120 homes and businesses, including on Blake Grove, Methley Drive, Methley Mount and Harrogate Road. Restoration is not expected until 5.45pm.

What to do in a power cut

Here are the key things to do and be aware of before or during a power cut, according to Northern Powergrid.