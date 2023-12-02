Chapel Allerton power cut: Hundreds of Leeds homes left without electricity for second time in two days
Properties in the Methleys area of Chapel Allerton were plunged into darkness on Friday evening (December 1) at about 8pm, with power not restored until the early hours of the morning.
A second power outage was reported shortly after 2.45pm today (Saturday). Northern Powergrid said the planned power cut was for safety purposes while engineers work in the area.
A spokesperson said: “We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
The power outage has hit around 120 homes and businesses, including on Blake Grove, Methley Drive, Methley Mount and Harrogate Road. Restoration is not expected until 5.45pm.
What to do in a power cut
Here are the key things to do and be aware of before or during a power cut, according to Northern Powergrid.
- Have a battery-powered or wind-up radio tuned into a local radio station
- Keep a torch handy - much safer than candles
- Make sure you have a charged mobile to hand with all important numbers stored
- If you have a stair lift, avoid using it up to 30 minutes prior to a planned power cut
- Only use alternative forms of heat or lighting if they're safe
- Regularly back-up work and important files on your computer before a power cut
- Make a hot water bottle and fill a vacuum flask with something warm
- Make sure you wrap up warm with extra clothes and/or blankets
- Ensure cupboards are stocked with food and drink
- Kitchen appliances will be ok during a power cut
- Home and fire alarms may be affected during a power cut
- Fish and livestock may be vulnerable during a power cut