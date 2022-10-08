New reports reveal that Eddie Murphy has agreed to increase the child support he pays to former Spice Girl, Mel B for the daughter they share together - 15 year-old Angel Iris Brown Murphy.

Court documents seen by The Daily Mail revealed the parents have come to a new settlement after Melanie Brown filed papers to increase the financial assistance two years ago. In the filing Brown stated she needed extra child support as her income had decreased dramatically. The filing read: “until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time."

When did Mel B and Eddie Murphy have a relationship?

Mel B met Eddie Murphy in 2006 following his divorce from Nicole Mitchell. The couple separated in December 2006 while Mel B was pregnant with their child. Following the split the tabloid speculation surrounding the paternity of the child grew, with Murphy telling a journalist that he could not be proven to be the father until a paternity test was performed.

On June 22, 2007, a court-ordered DNA test confirmed Murphy was in fact the child’s father, a a settlement of $7 million dollars was reached. The Beverly Hills Cop actor was not involved in Angel’s life until around 2017.

Mel B spoke on their split in her 2018 memoir in which she thanks Murphy’s mother, Lillian Lynth, for the reunion of Angel and Eddie, saying father and daughter now have a close bond.

How much will Eddie Murphy pay Mel B in child support?

According to reports, Eddie Murphy has been paying Mel B $25,000 a month, $300,000 a year, since they first reached an agreement in February 2009. The new settlement says he must now pay an extra $10,000 a month referring to him as an ‘extraordinarily high earner’.

The Daily Mail reported that the documents read as follows: "The parties agree that Respondent (Murphy) is an ‘extraordinarily high earner.

"The amount of child support set forth hereinbelow has been calculated based on the reasonable needs of the minor child…

"Commencing October 1, 2021, as and for child support for the benefit of Angel, Respondent shall pay to Petitioner the sum of $35,000 per month.Child support shall be payable via wire transfer, and shall be due on the first calendar day of each month."