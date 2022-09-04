News you can trust since 1890
Welcome to Leeds: Memories of the Merrion Hotel

It was the hotel which provided a warm welcome to generation of visitors to your Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:45 am

The Merrion Hotel was the first of its kind to be built in the city for years when it first opened its doors in the mid-1960s. Part of Rank Hotels it was opened in January 1966 by The Duke of Devonshire. The name Merrion was chosen by William Lupton because of his company links with the Manors of Merrion and Castle, three miles from Dublin City Centre in Ireland. The hotel boasted a glazed bridge connecting the reception to the first floor lounge bar of The General Wade pub which had opened three months earlier in October 1965. READ MORE: The General Wade: Memories of a strangely shaped Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Merrion Hotel memories

Enjoy these photo memories of the Merrion Hotel. PIC: YPN

Photo: Yorkshire Post

2. Merrion Hotel memories

The Duke of Devonshire opening the Merrion Hotel in January 1966. Pictured, from left is John Davis (Chairman of the Rank Organisation) the Duke, Alderman and Mrs WR Hargrave (Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds). They are gathered around the plaque which has just been unveiled.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Merrion Hotel memories

Shop units on the ground floor of the newly opened Merrion Hotel in January 1966 are being advertised as to let; only the one on the corner is so far occupied. These are all part of the Merrion Centre development.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Merrion Hotel memories

The Merrion Hotel is visible in the distance and shops to the right in November 1968. Construction work of New York Road is in progress.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

