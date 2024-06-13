Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Major work to prevent wastewater being discharged into Leeds rivers is to start later this month.

The huge new plans will see a 3,500 metre cubed storage system built in Pudsey, while another large water storage system is set to be installed in Bradford.

It comes as part of a project from Yorkshire Water to reduce the amount of wastewater that is discharged into local watercourses during stormy weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water is also expected to submit a planning application for a 4.2-hectare ‘integrated wetland’ at Hough Side in Pudsey to naturally break down wastewater. Photo: Yorkshire Water. | Yorkshire Water

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While construction work takes place, there will be traffic management in place at Dick Lane in Bradford. However, the public right of way at Tyersal Lane, near to the work in Pudsey, will remain open.

The work is expected to be completed in autumn next year.

Richard Stuart, of Yorkshire Water, said: “We know how important it is to our customers and for the environment that we tackle the number of discharges from storm overflows across our region.

“We’re committed to reducing their operation, and these two projects will significantly improve the water quality in Pudsey Beck by doing just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extra storage that is being built will slow the flow of wastewater to storm overflows, reducing the number and duration of discharges during prolonged or heavy rainfall, before returning the stored water to the sewer network for treatment.

It is estimated that the new storage will reduce storm overflow discharges by 65 per cent at Dick Lane in Bradford, and by 77 per cent in Pudsey.

Alongside the project, Yorkshire Water is expected to submit a planning application for a 4.2-hectare ‘integrated wetland’ at its Hough Side site, in Pudsey. The wetland will feature plants that treat wastewater by naturally breaking down and adsorbing bacteria and pollutants. Yorkshire Water said the storm overflow water will not include solid waste.

The wetland will treat approximately 190,000 metres cubed of wastewater, helping to reduce pressure on the sewer network during storms. Similar plans for Farnley Ring Road are in development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “We have been developing plans for the various schemes around Pudsey Beck for a while, focusing on green solutions where possible, and we’re pleased to be commencing construction on two sites and making real progress on others.

“As we move forward, we’ll keep the local communities informed, and work with the relevant authorities to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

Yorkshire Water said that a number of schools will be visited as part of the plans in an educational programme for children.

Elsewhere near Leeds, work has started on a £500,000 project to replace water mains for people in Pool-in-Wharfedale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, at Old Pool Bank, is being delivered by Yorkshire Water in partnership with United Living. It will see around 1,400 metres of a water main replaced to improve the pressure in the area.

Nichola Fairbairn, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “The investment we're making in Old Pool Bank will sure up the delivery of high-quality, high-pressure clean water supply for those in the area in the future.”

The work will be completed in four sections, with traffic management in place. The first stage will require a road closure on the bottom side of Old Pool Bank Road until July 28. Temporary traffic lights will then be put in place from July 29 to September 22 on Leeds Road, alongside a road closure at the top of Old Pool Bank from July 29 until October 20.

Nichola added: “We’d like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and understanding whilst we undertake these necessary works.”