LIVE UPDATES: Crowds gather in Leeds city centre for huge climate change rally

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Millennium Square on Saturday "to send a message to the world’s politicians gathered in Glasgow for the United Nations COP26 summit".

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 12:04 pm

The COP26 Coalition is a global coalition of civil society groups, organised in Glasgow by TUC Scotland and Friends of the Earth Scotland.

The West Yorkshire hub has members from every West Yorkshire District, from Trade Unions and Trades Councils, the Friends of the Earth Network, XR groups, Our Future Leeds, Just Transition Wakefield and more.

On November 6, the group will gather at noon to "demand action from global leaders" to "ensure that people and the planet are protected".

An attendee holds a sign that reads 'There is no Planet B'

Follow below for live updates:

Crowds begin to gather for the rally

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 12:11

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 12:11

Christian Climate Action gather on the steps of the town hall

“Enough is enough,” say Christian Climate Action, who plan to head towards Millennium Square on a ‘prayer walk’.

Rev John Swales warns: “without big changes we face a future of mass starvation and societal collapse.”

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 12:04

Crowds begin to gather in Leeds City Centre

“My son’s sign says ‘we can change’. That is the message. Action now.”

Andrea Hill, a Leeds resident taking part in the walk:
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 11:01

Introduction:

Morning Leeds.

Our live reporter is heading to the rally and will be providing the latest updates above:

