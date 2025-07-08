A hosepipe ban is coming into force across Leeds and the rest of Yorkshire this week - here’s exactly what it means for you.

From Friday (July 11), Yorkshire Water will impose a ‘temporary use ban’ after the region saw its driest spring on record, with some reservoir levels now at historic lows.

A hosepipe ban is coming into force across Leeds and the rest of Yorkshire this week. | Shutterstock/James Hardisty

The Environment Agency recently confirmed that Yorkshire is officially in drought, and the company says action is now needed to protect water supplies.

Here’s what you need to know about the ban, what is and isn’t allowed, and who’s exempt.

What does the hosepipe ban mean for people in Leeds?

Put simply, if you’re using a hosepipe connected to the mains water supply for personal use - you need to stop.

The ban includes watering gardens or plants, washing vehicles or boats, filling paddling pools, hot tubs, plunge pools, ornamental fountains or domestic ponds.

It also covers cleaning the outside of your home, like patios, walls, windows or artificial surfaces.

Can I still water my plants or garden?

Yes, but not with a hose. You’ll need to use a watering can or a bucket instead, filled from your tap or with collected rainwater.

If you have a water butt or a system that collects and stores grey water or rainwater, you can use that - even with a hosepipe - because it isn’t connected to the mains.

Newly laid turf or grass seed can still be watered with a hosepipe for 28 days after laying, as long as that happened before the ban starts. Trees, saplings or hedging planted before July 11 may also be watered if there’s no reasonable alternative.

What about cleaning my car?

You won’t be able to wash a car with a hosepipe under the new rules.

However, you’re still allowed to use a bucket and watering can to clean your vehicle at home.

The rules don’t apply to businesses - so professional car washes and cleaning services can continue using hosepipes for their operations.

Are there any exemptions to the ban?

Yes - Yorkshire Water has outlined several.

People on the Priority Services Register or those receiving support through the WaterSure tariff are exempt. So are Blue Badge holders.

Other exceptions include:

If using a hosepipe is necessary to protect health, prevent disease, or ensure animal welfare

If your hosepipe uses non-mains water, like grey water or rainwater

If you’re maintaining a recently installed fish pond, green roof, or similar setup

If a hose is needed to fill a new hot tub, but only if it was installed before the ban

You can find the full list of exemptions on Yorkshire Water’s website.

How will the ban be enforced - and could I be fined?

Breaking the rules could land you with a fine of up to £1,000, enforced under water industry regulations.

Yorkshire Water doesn’t plan to send out inspectors to catch people in the act. Instead, the company will rely on reports from staff who spot breaches during their normal duties - and potentially, tips from the public.

How long is the hosepipe ban expected to last?

There’s no fixed end date. Yorkshire Water says the ban could remain in place until there’s been enough sustained rainfall to restore reservoir levels.

During the last hosepipe ban in 2022, restrictions were in place from August to December. This year, with rainfall even lower and heat levels higher, it’s possible the ban could stretch into the autumn or even winter.