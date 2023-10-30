Just Stop Oil members in Leeds city centre ‘bring traffic to a standstill' as police issue statement
32 supporters of Just Stop Oil staged a slow march in Leeds yesterday (Sunday), with the environmental activist group saying that it “brought traffic to a standstill across the city centre”.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has said they were called to Woodhouse Lane at 12.48pm and that the demonstration passed off without incident, with “no arrests and minimal disruption”.
Those taking part are demanding that the government stop granting licences for new oil and gas projects immediately.
Maria Hallewell-Pearson, 21, who attended the march, said: “I am here today because our corrupt government is still pressing ahead with new fossil fuel projects which the UN has described as ‘moral and economic madness’ and which will leave the UK on the wrong side of history.”
Just Stop Oil has announced that it will hold a significant number of protests across the country in the coming week.