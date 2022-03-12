Extinction Rebellion to hold protest after Leeds Bradford Airport scraps expansion plans

The expansion plan was signed off by Leeds City Council in February last year but was subjected to a lengthy delay by Whitehall, before being officially called in for a public enquiry earlier this year.

Following what airport bosses called "excessive delays and the decision to call in plans by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities" the airport confirmed that it would not proceed with its plan for a £150m new building on Thursday, March 10.

The shock decision follows the announcement back in January that a government-commissioned inquiry would take place into plans, following claims that the scheme would cause huge increases in carbon emissions.

Extinction Rebellion are set to hold another protest following the announcement that Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) bosses have scrapped expansion plans. Pictured: An earlier protest outside Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Extinction Rebellion Leeds said it hold another series of protests against the airport, as it says activists are concerns the airport will "try to expand anyway".

Spokesperson for XR Leeds, Sally Morgan, said: "People power has forced LBA’s owners to back down and scrap their plans for 16,000 more climate wrecking flights per year.

"This is a real win but we know LBA will try every trick in the book to increase their profits at the expense of our climate.

"So, we’re sending a message loud and clear to the airport’s bosses - we’re watching you.”

“LBA is owned by a huge Australian investment company called AMP Capital. They really should listen to what the Climate Action 100+ group of investors recently told the aviation industry: ‘growth in air travel needs to be curtailed in order to keep the planet on track for no more than 1.5°C of global warming’ and save our future. In other words, don’t expand unless you have genuine zero carbon aviation fuels for all of your aircraft. And currently they don’t.”

Sally added: “A couple of weeks ago, the world’s leading scientists published a bleak warning about the extreme danger the climate crisis poses for everyone.

"The good news is that we can stop climate breakdown - there is still time. We just have to make the right choices.

"That means the airport taking its share of responsibility and not try to expand. Expanding the number of flights would only make the climate crisis worse by pumping out even more emissions, and impact the health of local people.”

Announcing the scrapping of expansion plans, the CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, Vincent Hodder, said: “It is with regret that we have made the decision to withdraw LBA’s application for the development of a new replacement terminal.

“As the travel and aviation industry continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, LBA needs to be able to respond to rapidly increasing demand within the next few years.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the planning process, from the general public to the business community and councils across Yorkshire. Whilst this is a setback for our airport and region, we remain committed to investing in LBA to be an outstanding, decarbonised, modern airport for the future.”

“My team and I are optimistic about the recovery from the pandemic and about the future of Leeds Bradford Airport.”

Extinction Rebellion Leeds and other climate campaigners gather at midday until 1pm on Tuesday March 15 outsie Leeds Magistrates' Court.