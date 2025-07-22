A previously unknown population of critically endangered native white-clawed crayfish has been rescued from dry riverbeds in Leeds.

The Environment Agency’s fisheries team carried out the emergency rescue after a member of the public reported seeing crayfish in distress in the Burley in Wharfedale watercourse.

Water levels were critically low due to ongoing drought in Yorkshire. When the team arrived, they found shallow pools separated by dry stretches of riverbed.

The rescue team managed to save 32 adults, including 21 egg-carrying females. | Environment Agency

Unfortunately, several crayfish had already died, but the team successfully rescued 32 adults, including 21 egg-carrying females.

The surviving crayfish have been moved to the Environment Agency’s quarantine facility at York Gate Gardens in Adel, north Leeds. There, they will undergo health checks before they are returned to support native crayfish conservation in Yorkshire.

Claire Barrow, the Environment Agency’s drought lead in Yorkshire, said the finding of a previously unknown population of the endangered white crayfish is “great news” despite challenging conditions caused by drought.

She said: “The Wharfe catchment unfortunately has long-established and extensive populations of the invasive signal crayfish, which puts the native species at risk by outcompeting them and spreading disease.

The rescue team found shallow pools separated by dry stretches of riverbed. | Environment Agency

“This year saw the driest spring since 1893, and Yorkshire is currently in drought. Periods of dry weather and low rivers can have serious consequences for the environment and wildlife, and we’d urge people to report fish and wildlife in distress so we can take action.”

White-clawed crayfish are the UK’s only native freshwater crayfish, and play a vital role in keeping waterways clean and as a source of food for other native species.

Previously common across Yorkshire, they are now critically endangered, largely due to competition from the invasive and more aggressive American signal crayfish.

The Environment Agency’s Incident Hotline can be contacted on 0800 807060 to report environmental concerns or emergencies.