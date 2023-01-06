Dead fish have been spotted floating in the water as well as litter including a cone, drinks bottle and what appears to be a sign. The pond was made a nature reserve back in 2004 and is owned by Leeds City Council.

The Leeds City Council website describes the site as a ‘haven for wildlife’, but images show not all wildlife in the pond is thriving and dead fish can be harmful to other fish in the water. Leeds City Council was contacted for comment and confirmed staff would be sent to inspect the pond “as soon as possible”.

The pond was dug in the early 19th century following the end of the Napoleonic wars to provide employment for returning troops, according to the Leeds City Council website. It is located at the top of Butt Lane, close to Farnley Hall Park.

Images captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding show not all wildlife in the pond is thriving. Image: Steve Riding

Dead fish have been spotted floating in the water. Image: Steve Riding