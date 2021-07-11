Enjoy these photo memories from around Worley and Farnley in 1997. PIC: Mel Hulme

22 photo memories of Wortley and Farnley in 1997

It was the year time stood still in the heart of LS12.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:00 am

Staff and pupils at Farnley Park High marked the completion of a new school building by burying a time capsule, pictured here with pupil David Thompson. This was 1997, a year which Wortley and Farnley residents had plenty to smile about thanks to sporting achievement and a sense of pride in their community. These photo celebrate 12 months in the life of LS12 and is packed with faces you may remember from back in the day. READ MORE: From Wortley to Wembley - 10 of the best Kalvin Phillips moments LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Wortley in 1997

Lynn Hayward and Mandy Marsden were owners of the 'The Slice Girls' sandwich bar on Upper Wortley Road and Whingate junction in May 1997.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Wortley in 1997

Students at Wortley High were preparting to stage 'A Night of Fear' in January 1997. Pictured, front from left, are Lindsey Havercroft, Richard Potter and Tanja Bage with some of other performers.

Photo: Roy Fox

3. Farnley in 1997

New Farnley CC in July 1997. Back: Kevin Page, Simon Lindsay, Craig Russell(capt), John Storey, Ian Swarbreck, and Jim Metcalfe. Front: Noel Bullock, Ryan Robinson, Ian Bell, Gary Simpson, Richard Good.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Wortley in 1997

Pupils from Lower Wortley Primary try a pike attack during the Civil War display at their school in July 1997.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

