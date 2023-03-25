News you can trust since 1890
Barclays Leeds: Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after Leeds city centre bank painted orange

Two people have been arrested after a Leeds city centre bank was painted orange during a protest.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT- 1 min read

Supporters of climate activist group Just Stop Oil staged a march in Leeds today (25 March), causing disruption to traffic in the city centre. They were demanding “an end to fossil fuel lending by banks” as part of the movement.

At the end of the march, pictures showed the Barclays Bank building, in Albion Street, covered in orange paint. A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Two people have been arrested this afternoon in Leeds City Centre on suspicion of criminal damage.

"West Yorkshire Police completely supports the right to lawful protest, balanced with the rights and freedoms of others, but will always take appropriate action in response to any activity that falls outside the law.”Today’s protest follows marches organised by Just Stop Oil in Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool and Lancaster. Further demonstrations are planned across the north in the coming months.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters covered Barclays Bank in Albion Street in orange paint
