Jurors at Northampton Crown Court convicted four men and two women of causing a public nuisance after being shown footage of five of them sitting on and being dragged off the circuit at Silverstone as two Formula One cars passed close by. Alasdair Gibson and Louis McKechnie, both 22; Bethany Mogie, 40; David Baldwin, 47; Emily Brocklebank, 24; and 29-year-old Joshua Smith all claimed the “meticulous” protest did not risk serious harm.

Brocklebank, of Yeadon, Leeds; Gibson, from Aberdeen; Mogie, from St Albans; McKechnie, from Manchester; and Smith, from Lees in Oldham, went on to the race circuit during the protest.

Baldwin, of Stonesfield, Oxfordshire, was found in a car park along with glue, cable ties and a Just Stop Oil banner and was said by the Crown to have been “in it together” with his co-defendants.

Undated screen grab taken from a handout video issued by Northants Police of Just Stop Oil climate change protesters during a track invasion at last year's British Grand Prix.

All six defendants gave evidence at their trial, claiming the protest, which started after a red flag was signalled to halt the race, had followed a “meticulous” safety plan.

Jurors deliberated for eight hours and 47 minutes over three days before returning guilty verdicts on the activists, whom the Crown said had clearly caused an immediate risk of serious harm by sitting “in the face” of fast-moving vehicles.

