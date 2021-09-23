Emergency services dealing with fire at Halton Moor home

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were sent to the home on Ullswater Crescent shortly before 11am this morning (Sep 23)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team said: "We were called at 10.40 today to reports of a fire in the outer building of a property on Ullswater Crescent in Leeds.

"We sent four fire engines, from Killingbeck, Leeds, Bradford and Garforth."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene in Ullswater Crescent (photo: Tony Johnson).

There are no reports of any injuries, the fire service said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 10:39am today, police were contacted about a fire at a semi-detached property in Ullswater Crescent, Halton Moor.

"Officers are at the scene supporting fire service colleagues.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

_