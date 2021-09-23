Emergency services dealing with fire at Halton Moor home
Emergency services are currently dealing with a house fire on Halton Moor.
Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were sent to the home on Ullswater Crescent shortly before 11am this morning (Sep 23)
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team said: "We were called at 10.40 today to reports of a fire in the outer building of a property on Ullswater Crescent in Leeds.
"We sent four fire engines, from Killingbeck, Leeds, Bradford and Garforth."
There are no reports of any injuries, the fire service said.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 10:39am today, police were contacted about a fire at a semi-detached property in Ullswater Crescent, Halton Moor.
"Officers are at the scene supporting fire service colleagues.
"There are no reports of any injuries."
