Briggate: Woman taken to hospital after police called to incident in Leeds city centre
A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Leeds city centre.
Emergency services were called to Briggate, Leeds city centre, earlier this afternoon.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This appears to be a medical incident. The woman involved has been taken to hospital.”
Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics were spotted outside Greggs bakery, opposite the entrance to Trinity Shopping Centre.
