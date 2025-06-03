Briggate: Woman taken to hospital after police called to incident in Leeds city centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 13:42 BST

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Leeds city centre.

Emergency services were called to Briggate, Leeds city centre, earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Briggate, Leeds city centre, earlier this afternoon. | National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This appears to be a medical incident. The woman involved has been taken to hospital.”

Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics were spotted outside Greggs bakery, opposite the entrance to Trinity Shopping Centre.

