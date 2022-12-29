Nine unseen pictures showing firefighters in Leeds and West Yorkshire battling frightening blazes over the last 150 years
Amazing archived pictures of Leeds fire crews from down the years have been shared showing horse-drawn pumps in the 1800s and a group photograph from 1900.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared a sample of some never-before-seen pictures from its vaults that show crews from over the last 150 years. The images are being revealed as WYFRS gets ready to unveil a development to include a state-of-the art urban search and rescue training centre.
The service’s photographer Ken Wilkinson said they still have some archived photos on negatives that have never been converted to pictures. He said: “Our archive of pictures has now topped an incredible two million and we have taken this opportunity to have a look back over some of the most iconic and dramatic photos we have.
“Most of our photographs are in picture format, but there are still some that have been left as negatives, and they are just waiting to be converted. We wanted to celebrate this landmark number of photos by revealing some of the most dramatic and interesting ones we have.”
