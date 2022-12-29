Amazing archived pictures of Leeds fire crews from down the years have been shared showing horse-drawn pumps in the 1800s and a group photograph from 1900.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared a sample of some never-before-seen pictures from its vaults that show crews from over the last 150 years. The images are being revealed as WYFRS gets ready to unveil a development to include a state-of-the art urban search and rescue training centre.

The service’s photographer Ken Wilkinson said they still have some archived photos on negatives that have never been converted to pictures. He said: “Our archive of pictures has now topped an incredible two million and we have taken this opportunity to have a look back over some of the most iconic and dramatic photos we have.

“Most of our photographs are in picture format, but there are still some that have been left as negatives, and they are just waiting to be converted. We wanted to celebrate this landmark number of photos by revealing some of the most dramatic and interesting ones we have.”

1. Leeds firefighters in 1880 This picture shows Leeds firefighters on a two-horse drawn pump in the 1880s.

2. Leeds crews and officers in 1900 West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has opened its vault of pictures to give people an insight into some of the incredible photos taken over the last 150 years.

3. Leeds city fire in the 1950s The photos have been shared as the number of pictures archived by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reached two million.

4. giton_station_1940s_-_low_res_0.jpg This old fire station on Gipton Approach has now been repurposed as a community hub.