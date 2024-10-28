Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered a stab wound after a fight outside a Post Office in West Yorkshire.

Police received a report of an altercation between two men on Towngate in Ossett town centre just after 1pm on Sunday, October 27.

Police are searching for a man 'in his 50s' following a stabbing in Ossett, West Yorkshire.

He was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which the force said were not life-threatening.

The suspect, described as a man in his 50s, fled the scene in the aftermath of the assault.

Wakefield District CID are now appealing for witnesses who can assist in locating the man.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the serious assault and officers have now arrested a man in connection with the incident. He remains in custody for police questioning today.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has footage of the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240585677.

"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."