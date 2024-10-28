Town Street, Beeston: Man in his 20s hospitalised with suspected stab wound following assault in Leeds
The incident happened around 4.20pm on Sunday, October 27 in a grassed area on Town Street, near the Beeston Village Community Centre and the Old White Hart pub.
A man in his twenties was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to a police spokesperson.
Enquiries by Leeds District CID suggest there were a number of people in the area at the time, and detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage to come forward.
To provide information, call 101 or use the live chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website referencing crime number 13240585971.
You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.