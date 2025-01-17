Castleford fatal crash: Family pay tribute to 'lovely father and beloved son' from Wakefield after car crashes into ditch

The family of a Wakefield teenager who died after a car crashed into a ditch have paid tribute to the “lovely father and beloved son”.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Taylor Lupton, 18, died on Sunday (January 12) following the crash near Castleford.

His family have released the below picture of Taylor, who was from Wakefield, and described him as a “lovely father and beloved son”.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the single vehicle collision on Wheldon Road, which police were called to at 6.19am.

Taylor Lupton, 18, died following the crash on Wheldon RoadTaylor Lupton, 18, died following the crash on Wheldon Road
Taylor Lupton, 18, died following the crash on Wheldon Road | West Yorkshire Police / Google

It was reported that a car with persons inside had left the road and gone into a ditch.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A male and female, both 21, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision have both been released under investigation pending continuing enquiries.”

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 277 of 12 January.

